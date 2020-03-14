Philadelphia to provide meal pick-up sites for students during school shutdown | FULL LIST

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia city officials announced a meal pick-up plan for students impacted by the school shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.The 30 sites will provide both breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.Those sites are:Dr. Ethel Allen School3200 W. Lehigh Avenue (19132)Add B. Anderson School1034 S. 60th Street (19143)John Barry Elementary School5900 Race Street (19139)Mary McLeod Bethune School3301 Old York Road (19140)Cayuga School4344-4358 N. 5th Street (19140)Jay Cooke Elementary School1300 W. Louden Street (19141)William Cramp School3449 N. Mascher Street (19140)A.L. Fitzpatrick School11061 Knights Road (19154)Benjamin Franklin School5737 Rising Sun Avenue (19120)Edward Gideon School2817 W. Glenwood Avenue (19121)Andrew Hamilton School5640 Spruce Street (19139)William H. Hunter School2400 N. Front Street (19133)John B. Kelly School5116 Pulaski Street (19144)Martin Luther King High School6100 Stenton Avenue (19138)Alain Locke School4550 Haverford Avenue (19139)William H. Loesche School595 Tomlinson Road (19116)William C. Longstreth School5700 Willows Avenue (19143)James R. Ludlow School550 W. Master Street (19122)Mayfair School3001 Princeton Avenue (19149)Delaplaine McDaniel School1801 S. 22nd Street (19145)General George G. Meade School1600 N. 18th Street (19121)James Rhoads School4901 Parrish Street (19139)Roxborough High School6498 Ridge Avenue (19128)George Sharswood School2300 S. 2nd Street (19148)Solomon Solis-Cohen School7001 Horrocks Street (19149)Allen M. Stearne School1655 Unity Street (19124)James J. Sullivan School5300 Ditman Street (19124)Tilden Middle School6601 Elmwood Avenue (19142)Vare-Washington Elementary School1198 S. 5th Street (19147)John H. Webster School3400 Frankford Avenue (19134)RECREATIONAL SITES:The city also announced the following recreation centers and gyms will be open to youth Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.One meal per child will be provided at 3 p.m.:Athletic Recreation Center1400 N. 26th Street (19121)Belfield Recreation Center2109 W. Chew Avenue (19138)Bridesburg Recreation Center4601 Richmond Street (19137)Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center2551 N. 22nd Street (19132)Christy Recreation Center728 S. 55th Street (19143)Clemente Playground1800 Wallace Street (19130)Cobbs Creek Recreation Center280 Cobbs Creek Parkway (19139)Cohocksink Recreation Center2901 Cedar Street (19134)Daniel E Rumph II Recreation Center Playground100 E. Johnson Street (19144)Dorothy Emanuel Playground8500 Pickering Street (19150)East Passyunk Recreation Center1025 Mifflin Street (19148)Francis Myers Recreation Center5801 Kingsessing Avenue (19143)Feltonville Recreation Center221 E Wyoming Ave # 231 (19120)Fox Chase Recreation Center7901 Ridgeway Street (19111)Gambrel Recreation Center1900 Wakeling Street (19124)Hank Gathers Recreation Center2501-2519 W. Diamond Street (19121)Guerin Recreation Center2201 S. 16th Street (19145)Happy Hollow Playground4800 Wayne Avenue (19144)Hawthorne Cultural Center1200 Carpenter Street (19147)Houseman Playground5091 Summerdale Avenue (19124)J. Finnegan Playground6801 Grovers Avenue (19142)Jardel Recreation Center1400 Cottman Avenue (19111)Kendrick Recreation Center5822-5824 Ridge Avenue (19128)Kingsessing Recreation Center4901 Kingsessing Avenue (19143)Lawncrest Recreation Center6000 Rising Sun Avenue (19111)Lee Cultural Center328 Haverford Avenue (19104)Lonnie Young Recreation Center1100 E. Chelten Avenue (19138)Marian Anderson Recreation Center740 S. 17th Street (19146)Max Meyers Recreation Center1601 Hellerman Street (19149)McVeigh Recreation Center400-464 E. Ontario Street (19134)Miles Mack Playground732 N. 36th St #66 (19104)Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center2101 Cecil B. Moore Avenue (19121)Murphy Recreation Center300 Shunk Street (19148)Olney Recreation Center100 E. Godfrey Avenue (19120)Palmer Playground3035 Comly Road (19154)Palumbo Recreation Center725 S. 10th Street (19147)Pelbano Recreation Center8101 Bustleton Avenue (19152)Piccoli Playground1501 E. Bristol Street (19124)Rivera Recreation Center3201 N. 5th Street (19140)Samuel Recreation Center3539 Gaul St, Philadelphia, PA 19134Shepard Recreation Center5700 Haverford Avenue (19131)Simons Recreation Center7200 Woolston Avenue (19138)Starr Garden Playground600-644 Lombard Street (19147)Towey Playground1832 N. Howard St., Philadelphia, PA, 19122Tustin Recreation Center5901-5929 W. Columbia Avenue (19151)Vare Recreation Center2600 Morris Street (19145)Vogt Playground4131 Unruh Avenue (19135)Water Tower Recreation Center209-299 E. Hartwell Lane (19118)Wharton Square2300 Wharton Street (19146)Zeihler Playground200-264 E. Olney Avenue (19120)