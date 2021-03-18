Southeastern Pennsylvania counties 'disappointed' over state's plan for regional vaccination site

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10424599" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After outrage over the COVID-19 vaccine supply shortage in Philadelphia's suburbs, some officials are reporting progress is being made.

MIDDLETOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four counties in the suburbs of Philadelphia expressed their disappointment with the Pennsylvania Department of Health regarding plans to open a regional site to distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.The state wants leaders to pick a site for the clinic, officials in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties said a regional clinic would compromise equitable vaccine distribution."Instead of working with local elected officials and county Health Departments closest to the people we serve, the State has chosen to take the advice of a Boston logistics company to establish regional sites as our local mass vaccination sites sit underutilized. We have highly qualified public health and safety teams in place, high-volume locations secured, and more than 500,000 people waiting on our collective lists to get their shots. We just need more supply," read a portion of the statement.The four southeastern Pennsylvania counties want the state to allocate its surplus supply of the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to counties directly.For weeks, leaders from southeastern Pennsylvania counties have called out the state saying that based on the size of their population, they have not received the proper allotment.The state previously called these "false accusations" and blamed the data saying it wasn't accurate since some factors were not considered.State Representative Frank Farry, a Republican who represents parts of Bucks County, is one of the vocal lawmakers who disagrees with the state's one-site plan.He even introduced a bill that would require the state to distribute the vaccine based on population size."Our counties already have the infrastructure set up. They already have regional sites already staffed. They have a portal people signed up on. Now, I presume, you're going to have people sign up on another portal?" said Farry in his Middletown Township District office.During a press briefing Thursday, Acting Secretary Alison Beam said the counties would also have their own sites.Beam applauded the providers, including healthcare systems and retail pharmacies with also administering the vaccine as part of a federal program where the vaccine is shipped directly to them and logged by the state.According to a press release from the State Department of Health:"An analysis of CDC data on the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 of the population over the past week (through March 17), puts Pennsylvania second in the nation behind only New Mexico. More than 3.9 million doses of vaccine were administered across the state; more vaccine administered than 44 other states. More than 1.3 million people (are) fully vaccinated."Late Thursday, a state task force that was created to handle vaccine distribution met. In the hope that the Pennsylvania DoH will give further consideration to our request to allow the four counties to distribute the vaccine, each County is also identifying an additional site that it is prepared to run that would be able to distribute its share of the vaccine."