Philadelphia's FEMA vaccine site to allow walk-in appointments to eligible residents in 22 zip codes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Beginning Wednesday, the City of Philadelphia will open walk-up access to eligible people from 22 under-vaccinated zip codes to the FEMA site in Center City. The walk-up access will run for six days, through March 22.According to Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley, the change from an appointment-only site is intended to provide easier access to the COVID-19 vaccine for Philadelphians who live in zip codes that have the lowest rates of vaccinations.The walk-up vaccinations will be open to those who meet phase 1a and 1b eligibility criteria and can prove that they live in the zip codes using an ID card, a piece of mail with an address, or a PHL City ID.Farley said those looking to get vaccinated through a walk-up appointment should arrive at the clinic before 5 p.m. and be prepared to wait. The entrance to the Center City vaccination site is on the northeast corner of 12th and Arch streets.He also announced assistance with transportation."There will be two days with assistance provided from West and Southwest Philadelphia, two days in North Philadelphia and two days in areas of the Northeast and Lower Northeast that are the most under-vaccinated. Two days in North Philadelphia and two days in areas of the Northeast and Lower Northeast that are the most under-vaccinated. There will be CCT service and free transit passes."Farley also said he wanted to clear up misinformation about who can walk-up."In some cases, the message is getting out that all of our clinics are walk-up. That's not true, and we don't want people showing up at our clinics assuming they can get vaccinated if they don't have an appointment. We will allow walk-ups only if appointments are still available," he said.A spokesperson for the health department added that every person will be charged to prove that they are a Philadelphia resident."Our staff knows to accept government identification, utility bills, Philadelphia City IDs - anything with your name and address on it," the spokesperson said.Additionally, Independence Blue Cross on Market Street in Center City announced Tuesday that they are partnering with Vybe Urgent Care.People must meet current eligibility guidelines and make an appointment on Vybe's website or by calling 215-999-3715. You do not need to be a Blue Cross member, and there's no cost for the vaccineThe following zip codes are eligible for walk-ins at the FEMA site:19104191311913919142191431915119153191221913219133191341914019116191201912419135191361913819141191441914919152