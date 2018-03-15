Pill for children with severe peanut allergies moves forward

An experimental treatment for kids with severe peanut allergies is moving forward.The pill helps train the immune system to not over-react to peanuts. Phase three trials show it's safe and effective and worked in about 70 percent of patients tested.It's not a cure but it can lower the risk of a life-threatening reaction in case someone accidentally eats a nut.Amy Gurango's son has a peanut allergy."This gives us hope that through the pill he'll be able to eventually tolerate peanuts and it'll be less scary for him," she said.The treatment would be a life-long therapy. Researchers expect it to be available in one to two years.------