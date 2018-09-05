HEALTHCHECK

Plastic bins have most germs at airport, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

Airport bins hotbeds for viruses. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on September 5, 2018.

The germiest place at the airport may not be where you think.

A new study finds the plastic bins used for shoes, liquids and carry-ons are hotbeds for viruses.

Researchers also examined surfaces of handrails, toilets, kiosk touchscreens and toys in children's play areas. But the security trays were found to have the most contamination.

Viruses were found in half of the samples taken from security trays; no viruses were detected on toilet bowls, flush buttons, or the locks inside stall doors.

To help stop the spread of germs, travelers are encouraged to use hand sanitizer and wash their hands thoroughly and frequently.

The study was published in the journal 'BMC Infectious Diseases' by the University of Nottingham and the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckairport security
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
New advice on kids' concussions calls for better tracking
Study "Helicopter parents" may do harm by hovering over kids
Study looks at impact of sugar on child's brain function
New test can detect potential disease-carrying mosquitoes
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
New advice on kids' concussions calls for better tracking
Study "Helicopter parents" may do harm by hovering over kids
Today's Tip: Getting a better night's sleep
FDA warns against eating food prepared with liquid nitrogen
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder after Hunting Park shooting
Philly public schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to heat
Truck stuck under overpass to MLK Drive
California man to stand trial for murder of gay Penn student
Parents of Penn State student Timothy Piazza settle with fraternity
Atlantic City Rail Line suspended for months due to upgrade
AccuWeather: Two More Days of Heat and Humidity, Thursday Storms
Show More
Ryan Howard officially retires with 'Thank You, Philly' letter
2 Collingswood businesses robbed by man with knife, police say
REAL ID pre-verification begins in Pennsylvania
Teachers in Philly archdiocese approve contract; classes begin Weds.
Delaware lifeguard struck by lightning
More News