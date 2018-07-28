HEALTHCHECK

Possible measles exposure at Boston airport, restaurant

A health warning for anyone who traveled through Logan Airport in Boston recently.

Public health officials say there was a potential measles exposure in Terminal B on July 20.

The exposure lasted for about six hours, from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

A second exposure was also reported at a Tasty Burger restaurant in the city.

There has been at least one confirmed case of measles.

