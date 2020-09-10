Coronavirus

Doctors concerned about potential 'perfect storm' if COVID-19 cases surge during flu season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Experts with the Infectious Disease Society of America say there is a concern nationwide about a resurgence of COVID-19 cases hitting just as flu season picks up.

During a virtual news conference, they put that message out there, saying they don't want people to become complacent. If precautions slip, and we start to see the rate of COVID-19 cases creep back up, right as we head into flu season.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo says that could set up a "perfect storm" to overwhelm hospitals again.

Doctors say test kits and reagents should be stockpiled so providers can determine if someone's symptoms are due to the flu or coronavirus or even both.

They're also stressing the importance of getting as many people vaccinated against the flu as possible.

"People really need to take the flu vaccine seriously, the flu vaccine does work, it prevents hospitalizations, it prevents mortality, it prevents symptomatic illness. If there is ever a year to get vaccinated, get your kids vaccinated, this is it," Dr. Marrazzo said.

In parts of the Southern Hemisphere where flu season is already underway, they're reporting a mild flu season which could be due to people taking more precautions. But while this is a good sign, the flu is unpredictable so we can't say for sure how it will affect us.
