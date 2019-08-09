Poultry lowers risk of invasive breast cancer, red meat raises it

Eating poultry, not red meat, may help reduce the risk of invasive breast cancer.In an 8-year study of 42-thousand women, those eating the most red meat had a 23% higher risk compared to those eating the least red meat.On the other hand, women eating poultry were 28% LESS likely to develop invasive breast cancer.Doctors say they don't yet know why the meats have this effect.The study was reported in the International Journal of Cancer