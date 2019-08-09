Eating poultry, not red meat, may help reduce the risk of invasive breast cancer.
In an 8-year study of 42-thousand women, those eating the most red meat had a 23% higher risk compared to those eating the least red meat.
On the other hand, women eating poultry were 28% LESS likely to develop invasive breast cancer.
Doctors say they don't yet know why the meats have this effect.
The study was reported in the International Journal of Cancer
Poultry lowers risk of invasive breast cancer, red meat raises it
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News