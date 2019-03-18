FYI Philly

Prehab or Rehab

EMBED <>More Videos

The key to getting healthy is staying healthy. So that got us thinking about places where recovery and strength go hand in hand.

Prehab or Rehab
Karen Rogers shows us some ways to stay healthy and recover while you workout whether you are rehabbing after an injury, prehabbing before surgery or just trying to maintain your fitness.

Elevate Health & Performance | Facebook
1528 Walnut Sreet Suite 403, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Zarett Rehab And Fitness, PC | Facebook
520 South 19th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19146

Float Therapy at Float Therapy and Wellness Spa | Facebook

Deptford

1450 Clements Bridge Road, Woodbury, NJ 08096
856-202-8000

Cross Keys
611 Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081
856-875-1111

Lumos Yoga & Barre | Facebook

2001 Green Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19130
215-787-0700
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfyi phillyfyi fitness
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
FYI Spring into Shape special
The top local dance fitness classes | FYI Philly
Circuit Trails is Philly's trails for runners, hikers and bikers
Contour Body Studio offers popular beauty procedures without surgery | FYI Philly
TOP STORIES
Coroner identifies pregnant woman found in Lehigh Canal
Pediatrician gets at least 79 years for assaulting patients
PPA signs, payment kiosks vandalized; suspects sought
Delaware woman accused of faking own abduction
N.J. man pleads not guilty to murdering brother and his family
Chester police investigating violent confrontation involving officer
Pennsylvania State Police sued over bulldozer death of pot suspect
Show More
Veteran wins fight with HOA to fly American flag
Sting operation busts alleged 'ghost gun' ring in New Jersey
Sex offender among those cited for illegal door-to-door solicitation
Seals found stranded at Jersey Shore
Delaware landscaping company vandalized
More TOP STORIES News