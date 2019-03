Prehab or Rehab, these places have you covered

Prehab or Rehab

Karen Rogers shows us some ways to stay healthy and recover while you workout whether you are rehabbing after an injury, prehabbing before surgery or just trying to maintain your fitness.1528 Walnut Sreet Suite 403, Philadelphia, PA 19102520 South 19th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 191461450 Clements Bridge Road, Woodbury, NJ 08096856-202-8000611 Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081856-875-11112001 Green Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19130215-787-0700----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.