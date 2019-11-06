Health & Fitness

'Prejuvenation' - slowing the aging process, takes hold among millennials

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Facial procedures have long been the territory for middle-aged women and men.

But plastic surgeons are seeing an increase in patients under 30.

It's part of a movement called 'prejuvenation,' preserving youth now, before time takes its toll.

28-year-old Haley Cohen has a meticulous daily regimen for her skin -

"It's a cleanser. it is wonderful," she says, pulling products out of her cosmetic bag,

"At nighttime - this is the best product ever," she adds, holding up another bottle.

"Since I was little, my grandmother kind of nailed it into me that skincare is extremely important," she told us.

Now, Haley is taking the next step, smoothing forehead wrinkles that are just starting.

"I've had fine lines from getting (migraine) headaches and frowning," she says, wrinkling her brow.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Steve Davis used to be skeptical of 20-somethings asking for Botox or fillers.

Now he says studies now show 'prejuvenation' isn't a vain fad, but a real strategy to slow down aging.

"If you keep on creasing your dress, or something, over and over again, it's going to get wrinkled," he says, drawing an analogy to the skin.

By easing those wrinkles early, before they're set -

"When you finally reach older age, you'll probably never look the age that you would have if you just left everything alone," he notes.

Dr. Davis says he's noticed some patients who've been getting Botox since it came out 20 years now look younger than their original pictures.

But he says 'prejuvenation' is more than wrinkle relaxers and fillers

It means caring for the whole body, with a good diet, lots of water, enough sleep, exercise, and sunscreen outdoors.

Haley, a department store buyer, has been wheeling & dealing to get great styles for next spring.

"Wow!" she says, looking in the mirror.

And she'll have a fresh look to go with them.

"And it's like just enough," she notes with a smile.

Dr. Davis says prejuvenation, starting improvements earlier, means fewer touch-ups: wrinkle relaxers & fillers last longer in younger patients.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckwhat's the dealsurgerycosmetic surgeryplastic surgery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 10, shot in head while walking home from school: Police
Police release surveillance video of suspect in Fox Chase homicide
Lawyer: Sean Kratz an "idiot" who was terrified of "lunatic" cousin
Podcast leads to questions about woman's cancer diagnosis
Officials warn of spike in hepatitis A cases across New Jersey
4-year-old dies after falling from second-floor window in Philadelphia
Show More
Man accused of killing parents with knife, bats extradited to NJ
AccuWeather: Rain Tomorrow Evening, Bitter Cold To Follow
Cause of fire at Pocono Manor Resort still undetermined
Detained person not involved in killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
2019 Election Results
More TOP STORIES News