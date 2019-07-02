Prescription drug prices jump five times the inflation rate

Despite increasing pressure from the Trump administration and Congress, drug prices jumped again in the first half of 2019.It is slower than last year, but still 10.5% - or 5 times the inflation rate.From January through June 2019, prices for 3,400 medicines went up, hundreds more than last year.41 drugs had 100% increases.As in recent years, many of the hikes were on generic or low-cost drugs.Several brand-name drugs actually dropped in price.Drug makers have traditionally raised prices in January, and then on or around July 1st.However, they are now staggering the increases to avoid drawing attention.