Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The haunting images coming out of Elmhurst Hospital in his native Queens appeared to rattle President Trump on Sunday.

"I've been watching that for the last week on television," he said. "Body bags all over, in hallways. I've been watching them bring in trailer trucks - freezer trucks, they're freezer trucks, because they can't handle the bodies, there are so many of them. This is essentially in my community, in Queens, Queens, New York," he continued. "I've seen things that I've never seen before."

13 patients at the hospital succumbed to the virus in one day last week.

He added, "When I see the trucks pull up, to take out bodies -- I mean, these are trucks as long as the rose garden and they are pulling up to take out bodies and you look inside and you see the black body bags? What's in there? It is Elmhurst Hospital. Must be supplies. It is not supplies. It's people."

President Trump also shared the story of a friend of his who went to the hospital with coronavirus and a day later was in a coma.

"I had a friend who went to a hospital the other day. He's a little older, and he's heavy, but he's a tough person. He went to the hospital. A day later he's in a coma. I said, 'How is he doing? Sir, he's in a coma, he's unconscious. He's not doing well.' The speed and the viciousness, especially if it gets the right person, it's horrible. It's really horrible," Trump said.



Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthcoronavirushospitalcoronavirus new yorku.s. & worldpresident donald trumpcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: How would hospitals decide who to treat first?
Sesame Street enlists Elmo, Cookie Monster on hand washing
Dollar General starts discount for first responders, National Guard
Stopping the stress of working from home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly COVID-19 cases hit 890; SEPTA announces reduced schedule
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Delaware mandates 14-day quarantine for those coming from out of state
Man shot, killed while riding Market-Frankford line
Gov. Wolf requests major disaster declaration from President Trump
NJ asks for more ventilators as COVID-19 cases climb to more than 13,000
Stopping the stress of working from home
Show More
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Mainly Dry Today
Tokyo Olympics: New dates announced for 2021
Instacart employees plan strike amid coronavirus outbreak
Gritty's tips on self-quarantining, favorite meals, hygiene and how to stay connected
Taco Bell to offer free 'Doritos Locos' tacos in US on March 31
More TOP STORIES News