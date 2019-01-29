HEALTH & FITNESS

Preventing hypothermia during this bitter cold blast

EMBED </>More Videos

Preventing hypothermia during this bitter cold blast - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on January 29, 2019.

By
Extremely cold temperatures are expected later in the week. It's not just uncomfortable - frigid temperatures can be dangerous.

Frostbite can set it in less than 30 minutes if your skin is exposed. Hypothermia is also a risk if someone isn't prepared for the cold and especially if someone is wet.

Early signs typically start with someone jumping around or trying to move to warm up.

"They're shivering, they may be stomping their feet and moving around a lot, but that's usually followed by what we call a slowing phase, when they start to get lethargic, maybe slurred speech, they start to have a little trouble walking," said Dr. Tom Waters from the Cleveland Clinic.

Those are signs the body temperature is dropping. You want to get them inside somewhere warm and call for medical help.

The most at risk are infants and the elderly.

Of course, the best defense is being prepared. If you're going outside in the extreme cold temperatures, you want to dress is layers.

Also, make sure you are staying warm and dry, cover as much skin as possible, and limit your time outside.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckcoldpolar vortex
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
GOP senator pledges insulin probe as Congress holds hearings
Quick action by school nurse helps boy avert medical tragedy
What to know about Listeria
Study: Kids who play sports grow stronger bone mass
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Rain and snow today, followed by arctic blast
Snow begins to land in Lehigh Valley
Witness: Attackers shouted gay slurs in Center City assault
Man charged with handcuffing his wife to his car
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime, police say
Grammy-winning R&B singer James Ingram dies at 66
Phillies hire Jimmy Rollins as special advisor
Man dies after being shot inside vehicle in Tioga-Nicetown
Show More
Police: Delaware County alleged contractor scammer arrested
Police: Pregnant Lyft driver stabbed to death by rider
Man stole laxatives thinking they were painkillers, police say
More News