Pro hockey players from South Jersey face-off on Fortnite to fight cancer

Video gaming has really taken off during the coronavirus shut down.
Early reports say usage was up 75 per cent, as people turned to virtual games with pro sports shut down.
Since April 2nd, the American Cancer Society has been holding a Gamers vs. Cancer tournament.
Part is a bracket-style college tourney, with 64 teams, modeled after the NCAA's March Madness.
Villanova is among the colleges with teams.
But tonight, 2 sets of South Jersey brothers, all of them pro hockey players, will face off in Fortnite.
Buddy and Eric Robinson, and Johnny and Matt Gaudreau, are as tough and competitive at the game console as on the ice.
"We're all hoping that we can get enough people to watch through the platform that we have, make some donations if that's possible, and raise some money for a good cause," says Robinson.
"If someone asks where they could donate, they have it all set up, and they'll do something like !Donate right in the chat, and it pops up, click the link, and you donate right there," says Nino Cimino, an avid gamer, and a Gamers vs. Cancer spokesperson.
It's safe, secure, and goes right to the Cancer Society.
You can find the fundraising page by clicking here.
Buddy Robinson says he and his brother play FortNite every day for a few hours, so getting into the fundraising tournament was a natural.
They've lost 2 grandparents to cancer, so this is a cause near & dear to their heart.
