HEALTH & FITNESS

Proposed bill could make it illegal for teens to buy energy drinks in South Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Proposed bill could make it illegal for teens to buy energy drinks in S.C.- Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on April 10, 2018. (WPVI)

By
The parents of a teen who died from too much caffeine are on a mission to stop other teens from going down the same path.

Teenagers should have no more than 100 milligrams of caffeine a day - that's the equivalent of one cup of coffee.

But many are getting much more and the parents of 16-year-old Davis Cripe of South Carolina think it's time to do something.

Cripe died last April after drinking a Mountain Dew soda, a latte, and an energy drink within 2 hours.

The coroner says the caffeine overload probably disrupted his heart rhythm and stopped his heart.

Cripe's parents are now backing a proposed bill in South Carolina. It would make it illegal to sell or give energy drinks to teenagers.

Energy drinks contain up to 300 milligrams of caffeine - adults should only have about 400 milligrams per day.

Federal guidelines ban the sales of energy drinks at schools.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckenergy drinkteen killedteenager
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News