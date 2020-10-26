Protecting Your Family From The Flu: Advice from Nemours Children's Health System

Show Us Your Shot!
Share your #FluShotSelfie on social media and tag @nemours!
Jonathan Miller, MD
Chief of Primary Care, Delaware Valley
Medical Director, Value Based Services Organization
Nemours Children's Health System
Dr. Jonathan Miller is the Chief of Primary Care for Nemours Children's Health System in the Delaware Valley and the Medical Director of its Value-Based Services Organization. In this role, he has overseen the creation of the first pediatric clinically integrated network in Delaware, called Delaware Children's Health Network (DCHN), for which he also serves as Medical Director.
Dr. Miller is a primary care pediatrician and a pediatric hospitalist. He joined Nemours in 2013 to lead the primary care practice and resident continuity clinic at the Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware. Along with his clinical activities, Dr. Miller is involved in ethics, education, and advocacy, serving as Co-Chair of the Ethics and Patient Rights Committee. He is a board member for the Delaware Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and also serves as Chair for the Childhood Lead Poisoning Advisory Committee for the State of Delaware.
A Philadelphia-area native and devoted Philly sports fan, Dr. Miller received his Bachelor of Science degree from Pennsylvania State University. He went on to earn his medical degree from the School of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University. He completed his pediatrics residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital and a fellowship in clinical medical ethics at the University of Chicago. He spends his family time with his wife, Dr. Loren Berman (a pediatric surgeon at Nemours), and their three children.