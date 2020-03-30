COVID-19: Protecting Yourself from the Coronavirus

As cases of the Covid-19 strain grow in the United States and abroad, it's vitally important that we understand what the coronavirus is, how it spreads, and the ways we can protect ourselves and our loved ones.
6abc's Jessica Boyington sits down with Dr. Lawrence Livornese, Jr., Infectious Disease Specialist at Main Line Health, to get us up to speed on COVID-19 - and how we can stay safe.
6abc and Main Line Health are proud partners of Well Ahead Philly: Health help | Learn more
Main Line Health | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube