Public warned of possible measles exposure in central Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- State health authorities are warning the public about possible measles exposure at a number of Pennsylvania locations over the past week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says people may have been exposed to measles between Aug. 22 and Aug. 29 in York County and Hershey.

Health officials say a patient in WellSpan York Hospital has a confirmed case of measles, which can be highly contagious.

The hospital is notifying patients, staff and visitors who were in either the hospital or WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center.

Officials say the risk of getting measles is minimal for anyone properly immunized against the disease.
