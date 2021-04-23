Health & Fitness

Radnor School District offers COVID-19 vaccines to eligible teens 16+

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The gymnasium at Radnor High School is now functioning as a mass vaccination site for students ages 16+.

"I just had to get it so I got it over with," said Haverford junior Jack Ebert.

One shot down, one to go.

"Today we're shooting for about 1,400 (people)," said Radnor Schools Superintendent Ken Batchelor.



Radnor High School, Haverford High School and Marple Newtown High School students are taking advantage of the opportunity.

"I'm going to Boston University and they are requiring everyone to get vaccinated if they want to have in-person classes. So, it feels good getting it finally," said Marple Newtown High senior Jonathan Lee.

In Philadelphia, 99,000 vaccines were administered last week. That's down by 30,000 from the previous week, according to health officials.

RELATED: Uber offers free rides to Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium vaccine sites


"It's a sign that demand for vaccination has definitely slowed and it does mean there are available slots at most of our vaccination clinics," said Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.

The VA hospital is hosting a walk-up clinic starting at 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday and is desperate for people to come and take advantage of their Pfizer supply.

"I've vaccinated them in the past for singles, I do their flu shots," said Pharmacist Paul Schua, of Wynnefield Pharmacy.

Wynnefield Pharmacy partnered with State Senator Tartaglione and Baptist Worship Center in Bridesburg to inoculate 200 people, and to educate others on the benefit of the vaccine.

"People trust their pharmacist," said Schua.
