Rare, potentially deadly EEE virus detected in 3 Pennsylvania counties

HARRISBURG -- A rare, potentially deadly virus transmitted by mosquitoes has been confirmed in three Pennsylvania counties.

The Pennsylvania departments of health and agriculture issued a warning Saturday after confirming eastern equine encephalitis in Erie, Carbon, and Monroe counties. The virus was found in pheasants, horses and a wild turkey.

The virus is carried by birds. Mosquitoes can transmit it to humans, horses and other birds.

Health officials say the infection is fatal in 30% of human cases. They're urging people to avoid mosquito bites when outdoors by wearing mosquito repellent and covering exposed skin with lightweight clothing.

Homeowners should also make sure window screens are in good condition and eliminate standing water around their properties.

