JERSEY SHORE

Raw sewage exposure forces closure of Jersey shore beach

(Shutterstock)

BELMAR, N.J. --
Officials say sewage overflow contaminated a New Jersey beach's water with unsafe levels of bacteria, forcing its closure.

According to test results released Wednesday, bacteria counts at the beach in Belmar came in well over twice the safe swimming standard. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection tells the Asbury Park Press that raw sewage from a sewer line seeped into a storm drain - contaminating local waters.

If follow-up testing performed on Wednesday fails to clear the beach, it will be closed until the bacteria level subsides. Test results will be released Thursday afternoon.

New Jersey state officials perform weekly testing at 217 stations near public swimming beaches to identify potential bacteria hot spots.

___

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldjersey shore
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
JERSEY SHORE
Bridge linking New Jersey shore towns to close for 8 months
Man speaks out after boat he was in capsized by whale
Plastic bags, straws banned in Atlantic County parks
Al Pacino spotted at Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City
Transformer issue causes Wildwood power outage
More jersey shore
HEALTH & FITNESS
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
All you need is weights - Today's Fitness Tip
Are carrots good for you?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News