Recycling collection every other week in Philadelphia due to COVID-19 impact

While trash pickup will continue on or close to schedule, recycling will now be every other week.
The new every other week recycling collection schedule begins 4/6 so residents should hold their recycling next week. Week of 4/13 residents can set their materials out on their normal collection day. New every other week recycling collection schedule https://t.co/1pLFtv8skD pic.twitter.com/yTiNf2yiz8— Phila. Streets Dept. (@PhilaStreets) April 3, 2020
"The new every other week recycling collection schedule begins 4/6 so residents should hold their recycling next week. Week of 4/13 residents can set their materials out on their normal collection day," the Philadelphia Streets Department tweeted.
The new collection schedule will last through May 15th or further.
As for trash collection, the Streets Department said, "Regular trash collections will continue on or as close to its normal schedule as possible. Residents should expect some delays as the health crisis continues to have an impact on employee attendance. There will be no trash collections on Friday, April 10th in honor of the Good Friday holiday."
They posted an updated schedule on their website.
"Crews will be working through the weekend to pick up this week's trash and recycling. We thank residents for their patience as crews work safe and quickly as possible during these unprecedented times," the Streets Department tweeted.
Crews will be working through the weekend to pick up this week's trash and recycling. We thank residents for their patience as crews work safe and quickly as possible during these unprecedented times. pic.twitter.com/EeQtju75vI— Phila. Streets Dept. (@PhilaStreets) April 3, 2020
CASES
The number of coronavirus cases in Philadelphia reached 2,430 on Friday, city officials report. Since Thursday, an additional 330 positive cases were confirmed.
There have been nine additional deaths, bringing the total in the city to 26.
Of those 26 deaths:
- 1 was between the ages of 40-49
- 2 were between the ages of 50-59
- 2 were between the ages of 60-69
- 11 were between the ages of 70-79
- 7 were between the ages of 80-89
- 3 were over 90
- Officials said 10 were white, 9 African American, and they did not have information on the others at this time
- 13 had been in nursing homes
There have been 9,595 negative cases.
___
FACE MASKS
Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Philadelphia will follow the updated guidelines from the CDC concerning the public wearing face masks when being outside.
Farley pointed out during a Friday press conference these guidelines are for non-medical masks, as those should be saved for hospital workers and those in the medical field.
Farley said wearing a cloth mask will help protect the people around you.
RELATED: How to make face masks from materials found at home
___
MEEK MILL'S MASKS
Philadelphia-based rapper Meek Mill's criminal justice reform group is donating 100,000 face masks to some of the nation's most notorious jails and prisons.
The celebrity-backed REFORM Alliance announced Friday that 50,000 masks will go to the Rikers Island jail complex in New York City, 40,000 will be sent to the Tennessee Department of Correction, and 5,000 are headed to the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
The group, whose founding members include Jay-Z, has been pressing the nation's jails and prisons to thin their inmate populations, improve sanitation, protect prison workers and take other precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
___
PHILADELPHIA TREATING NEW YORK PATIENTS
Philadelphia hospitals have been treating patients from New York City, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Friday, responding to persistent questions about whether the city is prepared to handle an influx from hard-hit New Jersey and New York.
Farley was unable to say how many New York patients are being treated in Philadelphia, noting hospitals don't report data on place of residence.
"Some people want us to build a wall between us and New York City, and we are not going to do that," Farley said.
Mayor Jim Kenney said he has not had a formal conversation with New York City or New York state officials about the city helping treat an overflow of patients, but added there are no plans to turn people away.
"We are going to plow through it and help everyone we can help," he said.
Philadelphia has reported 2,400 confirmed coronavirus cases, more than a quarter of the statewide total.
___
EMERGENCY FUNDING
Philadelphia City Council held a remote meeting on Thursday where it passed an emergency $85 million appropriation to help the city contain and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak.
The emergency appropriation measure, Bill 200258, was the only bill considered by on Thursday. Council says the money will fund a variety of operations and initiatives.
The vast majority of it is slated to maintain essential services, like paying frontline workers, funding testing sites and buying personal protective equipment. $2 million will go towards business relief and $500,000 for non profits.
"Everybody understood the nature of moving this as quickly as possible making sure that we got this in place," said Darrell Clarke, President of Philadelphia City Council.
Back on March 13, the city issued a Declaration of Emergency relating to COVID-19 in Philadelphia. On March 16, Mayor Kenney ordered a halt to all nonessential city government operations and ordered City Hall closed to the public. These orders remain in effect as the outbreak continues to spread citywide.
City Council is exploring holding subsequent meetings and hearings remotely during the pandemic, particularly as they pertain to the city's proposed 2020-21 budget.
Council said further information about subsequent meetings will be released as soon as it becomes available.
___
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
Decked out in face masks and latex gloves, hundreds of people wrapped around the United Bank of Philadelphia in West Philadelphia Thursday morning to pick up a box of fresh fruits and vegetables.
Organizers with the People's Emergency Center (PEC) said food access is an ongoing problem in low-income communities, with COVID-19 creating a true crisis.
"We're down to one grocery store in this neighborhood full service. It's about a mile and a half, two miles away. The other grocery store that was about a half a mile away closed earlier this year," said James Wright, PEC's Director of Community Development. "I think access is the main thing and then you can only imagine the economic stress people are under."
Wright says each household received a box, no questions asked. He says volunteers handed out about 400 boxes.
"This is what we do in general, do outreach in the neighborhood to help provide needs and strengthen assets but now it's something totally different," Wright said. "And so being a part of this effort is just great."
Wright says the food relief program is a partnership between the City of Philadelphia, Philabundance, SHARE and other community partners.
Chopper 6 captured long lines at Keep the Faith Ministries in Frankfort, but those waiting say the location ran out of food.
"This is the first day that we have expanded to 40 sites so we certainly recognize theres bound to be some hiccups," said City of Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy. "We're going to be able to smooth that process out over time."
The boxes of food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays.
___
Associated Press reporter Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia contributed to this story.