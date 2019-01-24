HEALTH & FITNESS

Red Cross says local blood supplies dip lower

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
The Red Cross says blood supplies in southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey are even worse than last week, when it made an emergency call for donations.

At that time, there was only a 3-day supply at area hospitals.

Rain, snow, and bitter cold have kept many donors from coming out.

However, that didn't stop first responders today in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

Police, firefighters, and emergency medical services members competed in the first-ever Battle of the Badges blood drive.

They all tried to see who could recruit the most eligible blood donors.

The drive continues till 8 tonight.

But you can find a blood drive near you, simply by clicking on redcross.org/give-blood.
