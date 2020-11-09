A renewed warning about coronavirus as cases rise again

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7562445" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With the holidays just a few weeks away and COVID-19 cases skyrocketing, many are resigning themselves to the fact that Thanksgiving is going to look a lot different.

The US broke a daily coronavirus record on Thursday -- in a week marked by record daily cases -- when it surpassed 118,000 new infections.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Coronavirus cases are skyrocketing across the county. Thirty-one states hit a record number of cases this week, and across the nation, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is approaching a record.As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to launch a new task force, many celebrated the presidential win on Saturday with very little social distancing.On Sunday, people returned to the Pennsylvania Convention Center for post-election demonstrations. Some we spoke with said they've tried to stay around people who are wearing masks."Most people that I've seen, and if they're not they're far away from people, but most people seem to be wearing masks," said Anastasia Bez of Newark, New Jersey."If everyone's being safe, there's general safeness, but I do think there's some COVID-19 concerns," said Mira Desai of Burlington, New Jersey."I'm not really concerned about it out here right now. But yes when I go into public places I do wear a mask and I do believe that COVID is out there," said another person.On Friday, the City of Philadelphia announced 742 new cases of COVID-19.On Saturday, the Pennsylvania Health Department announced 4,035 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 227,985.Last week, city health officials encouraged people to stay away from others, even when you're outside."I do have concerns about any public gatherings. Any sort of gatherings period. Indoors especially but even outdoors, I have concerns about that," said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.City officials said they are considering restricting activities as the numbers rise, though they say the biggest threat right now is small private gatherings.