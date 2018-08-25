Report finds heavy metals in a number of common baby foods

A new report has found heavy metals in a number of common baby foods.
Consumer Reports tested 50 packaged baby foods, and found heavy metals, including lead, in all of them.
Levels were particularly high in products containing rice or sweet potatoes.
Experts say ingesting heavy metals can affect brain development.
The government does not currently regulate lead in foods.
