Life expectancy around the country is going up, but some states have it better than others, a new study shows.A baby born in Hawaii in 2016 has a life expectancy that's more than six years longer than in Mississippi, according to the study's ranking of all 50 states and Washington, D.C.The study, which was put together by the US Burden of Disease Collaborators and published in The Journal of the American Medical Association , compared life expectancy and healthy life expectancy in 2016 and compared it to 1990 It also looked at 333 causes of death and 84 risk factors, calling out drug use disorders, high BMI and alcohol as concerning issues in some states. The authors of the study wrote that the findings called for more research at the state level."Differences in health outcomes and drivers of morbidity and mortality at the state level indicate the need for greater investment in preventive and medical care across the life course," they wrote.The study determined, though, that overall health went up over the 26-year period. The average life expectancy at birth went up from 75.5 in 1990 to 78.9 in 2016.Here's a look at each state's estimated life expectancy at birth in 2016:Hawaii 81.3California 80.9Connecticut 80.8Minnesota 80.8New York 80.5Massachusetts 80.4Colorado 80.2New Jersey 80.2Washington 80.2Vermont 79.9New Hampshire 79.9North Dakota 79.8Rhode Island 79.6Utah 79.6Florida 79.6Oregon 79.5Iowa 79.5Wisconsin 79.5Arizona 79.5Nebraska 79.4Maryland 79.2Virginia 79.2Idaho 79.1Illinois 79.1South Dakota 79.1Maine 79.0Montana 78.9Delaware 78.6Pennsylvania 78.5Kansas 78.5Texas 78.5Wyoming 78.4Nevada 78.1Alaska 78.1Michigan 78.0Washington, D.C. 78.0North Carolina 77.9New Mexico 77.8Ohio 77.5Missouri 77.4Georgia 77.4Indiana 77.2South Carolina 76.8Tennessee 76.1Arkansas 75.8Kentucky 75.8Oklahoma 75.7Louisiana 75.6Alabama 75.4West Virginia 75.3Mississippi 74.7