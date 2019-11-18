Report: Trump backs off flavor ban for e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump is reportedly back-tracking on his decision to ban flavored vaping products, a ban sought by First Lady Melania Trump.That's according to reports in the New York Times and the Washington Post.6 weeks ago, the president proposed the ban as the number of injuries and deaths associating with vaping-related lung disease rose.Federal regulators had already signed off on his plan, and according to the papers, HHS Secretary Alex Azar had scheduled a news conference.But the Times reports that Trump advisors warned him that following through on the proposal could hurt his campaign and cause job losses.The CDC says 42 people have died and nearly 2,200 have been injured in the U.S. from health issues related to vaping and e-cigarettes.It's unclear what the president will do now to address the health crisis.Anti-tobacco groups say if the federal government doesn't take action, states will.However, state-level actions have largely been blocked by lawsuits from the vaping industry and advocates. The latest came in Oregon.Both parts of Gov. Kate Brown's ban on flavored vape products are now on hold, with the Court of Appeals putting a stay on flavored cannabis vape products.The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Court of Appeals action Thursday came in response to a suit by the Oakland-based company Herban Industries against the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.A ban on flavored nicotine products has been on hold for almost a month.Brown moved to ban all flavored vape products through executive order in October following two deaths from severe lung illnesses connected to vaping. As of Nov. 12, 17 Oregonians have become ill.In assessing the company's request to halt the ban, the court determined that the OLCC's ban would likely be overturned after judicial review and that the ban would cause harm to both the company and the public.