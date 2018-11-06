HEALTH & FITNESS

Research: Handful of nuts is a healthy way to lose weight

Research: Handful of nuts is a healthy way to lose weight. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on November 6, 2018.

New research shows swapping out one unhealthy snack a day for a handful of nuts can help you lose weight.

Nuts have the heart-healthy kind of fat, they have good fiber and protein.

And the researchers say nuts can help stabilize your blood sugar and help you lose weight, especially if you swap out red meat or sugary snacks for one-ounce of nuts that includes peanuts, almonds, walnuts, cashews, and Brazil nuts.

And they're also a great snack to keep at work, so when you get hungry, you have something healthy to eat instead of getting something from the vending machine which is typically high in sugar and carbohydrates.

