Research shows many medical marijuana patients are driving while high

Research shows many medical marijuana patients are driving while high. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on January 12, 2019.

New research shows many medical marijuana patients are driving while high.

In a poll of medical marijuana patients in Michigan, more than half acknowledged having driven within two hours of consuming a cannabis treatment at least once during the six months.

About 20-percent say they've been behind the wheel while "very high", while nearly half described being "a little high" while driving.

