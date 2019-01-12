New research shows many medical marijuana patients are driving while high.
In a poll of medical marijuana patients in Michigan, more than half acknowledged having driven within two hours of consuming a cannabis treatment at least once during the six months.
About 20-percent say they've been behind the wheel while "very high", while nearly half described being "a little high" while driving.
