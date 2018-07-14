Research shows you may not be washing your kitchen towel often enough

You wash your dishes after every use.But, how often do you wash your kitchen towel?According to new research, probably not enough.Researchers collected 100 kitchen towels to test.After one month, they found that about half contained bacterial growth such as e.coli and staph.Doctors say that could lead to cross-contamination and ultimately, food poisoning.They urge everyone to remember to clean all parts of their kitchen, including refrigerator door handles.But, there is no need to obsess over kitchen towels."There's never going to be completely zero bacteria at all, just a moderate amount of bacteria. Making sure that we change the towels, which was the whole subject of the study, but also swabbing the tables every so often with bleach or disinfectant," says Doctor Frank Esper.Experts say its a good idea to wash your kitchen towel at least once a week, if not more, and swap them out once they become dirty.------