Changing kickoff reduces concussions in college football, researchers say

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania say they have found a simple way to reduce concussions in college football.

They say move the kickoff line by five yards.

In 2016, the Ivy League adopted a rule change to place kicks at the 40 instead of the 35.

Researchers say that leads to fewer return chances, and far more touchbacks, and it drove the concussion rate down 80-percent.

Less action, but more safety.

Researchers suggest the NCAA look into expanding this change to other college conferences.

