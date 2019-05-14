Health & Fitness

Researchers: Limit coffee to under 6 cups a day

Researchers: Limit to 6 cups of coffee a day. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 14, 2019.

How much coffee is too much?

Researchers at the University of South Australia tried to find the answer.

They found drinking six or more cups of coffee a day is the tipping point.

The team studied 347,000 people, and found more than six cups can increase your risk of heart disease by 22-percent.

But they found significant benefits to drinking coffee daily, including a reduced risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes.
