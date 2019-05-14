Researchers: Limit coffee to under 6 cups a day

How much coffee is too much?
Researchers at the University of South Australia tried to find the answer.
They found drinking six or more cups of coffee a day is the tipping point.
The team studied 347,000 people, and found more than six cups can increase your risk of heart disease by 22-percent.
But they found significant benefits to drinking coffee daily, including a reduced risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes.
