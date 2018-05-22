HEALTH & FITNESS

Revel Ride spins open in Rittenhouse

Photo: Revel Ride/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cycling class spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 1632 South St. in Rittenhouse, the new addition is called Revel Ride.

Revel Ride offers three different types of spin classes: Revel in the Rhythm, Revel in the Fight, and Revel in the Ride. The facility has showers, lockers and bathrooms, as well as towels, water stations, hair ties, earplugs and shoes.

Thus far, Revel Ride has garnered rave reviews, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Heather G. noted, "Super stoked that I discovered this independently owned spin studio. I appreciate the small nature of the spin room and the intimate atmosphere when the lights go down and you're 'one' with your workout experience."

"I've been to a fair share of cycling studios in my time, and Revel is up there with the best," wrote Yelper Annie A. "Beautiful facility with the best bikes around, and really awesome instructors."

Head on over to check it out: Revel Ride is open from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
healthHoodline
