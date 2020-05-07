Rite Aid begins COVID-19 testing at additional sites in New Jersey, Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rite Aid is expanding its COVID-19 testing efforts with 46 new testing sites, including several self-swab locations in the Philadelphia area, the company announced Thursday.
Most sites will operate through its stores' drive-through windows beginning Monday, May 11.
Rite Aid is also expanding COVID-19 testing criteria at all testing sites to include adults who are not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus, effective immediately in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
"All Rite Aid COVID-19 testing locations utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists," the company said. "At all testing locations, patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old, and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing."
Appointments may now be scheduled at these Rite Aid locations:
Delaware:
- 200 Pharmacy Drive Smryna DE
New Jersey:
- 501 Clements Bridge Road Barrington NJ
- 31 Mule Road Toms River NJ
Pennsylvania:
- 7401 Ogontz Avenue Philadelphia PA
Appointments may be scheduled at these Rite Aid locations beginning Sunday, May 10:
Delaware:
- 1999 PULASKI HWY (RT 40) BEAR DE
- 24892 JOHN J WILLIAMS HWY MILLSBORO DE
- 3801 N. MARKET STREET WILMINGTON DE
New Jersey:
- 1147 COOPER STREET EDGEWATER PARK NJ
- 2370 ROUTE 33 ROBBINSVILLE NJ
- 500 WOODBURY-GLASSBORO ROAD SEWELL NJ
Pennsylvania:
- 2401 EAST VENANGO STREET PHILADELPHIA PA
- 9773 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD PHILADELPHIA PA
- 1856 NORTH BROAD STREET LANSDALE PA
- 762 CHESTER PIKE PROSPECT PARK PA
- 524 NORTH 6TH STREET READING PA
- 7719 MAIN STREET FOGELSVILLE PA
- 110 MAIN STREET HELLERTOWN PA
- 128 N COURTLAND STREET EAST STROUDSBURG PA
- 6731 WOODLAND AVENUE PHILADELPHIA PA
Rite Aid will now operate 71 testing sites across twelve states through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The Rite Aid self-testing parking lot sites are open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Rite Aid testing locations operating through its stores' drive-through windows are open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The company said they have the capacity to conduct up to 10,000 tests daily across all locations through online appointments.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' coronavirus findings killed in apparent murder-suicide: Police
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since coronavirus hit
Some New Jersey beach towns to allow rentals after Memorial Day
HOMETOWN HERO: Montgomery County ER nurse serving meals to community in free time
Murphy extends New Jersey public health emergency for another month
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
Rite Aid begins COVID-19 testing at additional sites in New Jersey, Delaware
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News