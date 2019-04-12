Health & Fitness

Rite Aid pulling e-cigarettes, vaping products from store shelves

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rite Aid Pharmacy has announced it will stop selling e-cigarettes and vaping products.

The chain plans to remove the items from stores over the next three months.

Company executives say they are getting rid of the products because they are being used by children and teens.

One recent report showed the use of e-cigarettes by youth soared nearly 80-percent between 2017 and 2018.

Rite Aid will continue to sell traditional cigarettes.
