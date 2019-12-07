Rowan University students hold vigil following recent suicides on campus

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Roughly 100 students gathered on the Rowan University campus on Friday night to remember three students who died by suicide this semester.Emily Felderstein's roommate was one of the students."He did reach out to the wellness center. He did get help but it wasn't the outcome we wanted," she said.The students not only remembered their classmates, but some shared their darkest moments when thoughts of suicide consumed their minds."I've been there...by there I mean on the top of the parking garage," said one student.That parking garage is where one student took his own life and another fell just yesterday. That student survived.Officials with the university won't say if it was a suicide attempt, citing confidentiality."There is a national crisis going on and we see this. We see this in middle schools, the high school and the college years," said school spokesman Joe Cardona.Rowan officials are now feeling the heat. Students are calling for better services for mental health."It's college. There are kids show struggling with finals, with school, financial issues and they aren't getting the help they need," said Emily Winkowski."They definitely need to step up. It's not about bringing them down, it's about saying something is going on we need to step up, you need to step up," said Noah Austin.Cardona acknowledges a backlog in available counselors in years past, but he says the school has restructured its counselors. Students in crisis are no longer waiting and the campus currently has 15 counselors for its roughly 15,000 students. Three more are being hired, he said."We are at the high standard. The standard is one (counselor) per 1,000-1,500 students, so we are at the high end of that standard," Cardona said.