Salt substitute experiment yields big results

One community's salt experiment has doctors around the world talking.

Researchers provided every family, shop, bakery, and restaurant in 6 Peruvian villages with a salt substitute.

After 3 years, blood pressure dropped across the area, even though average levels there were already on the low side.

And there were even bigger drops for people with high blood pressure or those over 60.

Doctors say it should cut strokes in that region by about 10%.
