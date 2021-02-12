women's health

Schedule your mammogram around COVID-19 vaccination, experts say

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is new advice about when to schedule your mammogram if you are also going to get the COVID-19 vaccine soon.

This is coming from the Society of Breast Imaging.

They don't want anyone to delay care if there is any kind of concern.

But if you are scheduling your routine mammogram and you are also eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the advice is to either schedule your screening before getting the shot or wait until four to six weeks after getting the second dose of vaccine to get your mammogram.

Vaccines can lead to temporary swelling in the lymph nodes and this could make results of the mammogram difficult to interpret.

As always, if you have questions or concerns, talk with your healthcare provider about what is best for you.
