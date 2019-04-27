Scientists say sleep helps to rationalize embarrassing experiences

Have a problem you're dealing with?You may want to sleep on it!Scientists have found that a good night's sleep helps us to rationalize and neutralize embarrassing experiences.That's according to a new study from the Netherlands.They say rest helps your brain resolve emotions, helping you deal with cringe-worthy episodes in life.But scientists found that insomniacs remain haunted by embarrassing moments.It is thought that their brains have not had a chance to deal with the issue.