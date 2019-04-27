Health & Fitness

Scientists say sleep helps to rationalize embarrassing experiences

Have a problem you're dealing with?

You may want to sleep on it!

Scientists have found that a good night's sleep helps us to rationalize and neutralize embarrassing experiences.

That's according to a new study from the Netherlands.

They say rest helps your brain resolve emotions, helping you deal with cringe-worthy episodes in life.

But scientists found that insomniacs remain haunted by embarrassing moments.

It is thought that their brains have not had a chance to deal with the issue.
