Have a problem you're dealing with?
You may want to sleep on it!
Scientists have found that a good night's sleep helps us to rationalize and neutralize embarrassing experiences.
That's according to a new study from the Netherlands.
They say rest helps your brain resolve emotions, helping you deal with cringe-worthy episodes in life.
But scientists found that insomniacs remain haunted by embarrassing moments.
It is thought that their brains have not had a chance to deal with the issue.
Scientists say sleep helps to rationalize embarrassing experiences
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More