Health & Fitness

Sculpt your shoulders - Today's Tip

Get ready to get those shoulders in shape with Shoshana's workout.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tip
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents tried fighting Reading fire, 2 found dead: Officials
N.J. governor confirms first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus
Victim recounts vicious dog attack in Philly
Woman hit by stray bullet while walking dog: Police
Thief caught stuffing $100 worth of tequila down his pants: Police
La Colombe coffee introduces self-heating can
Rare 'Alligator gar' fish found in Delco.
Show More
Another Philadelphia resident being tested for coronavirus
Starbucks stops use of personal cups due to coronavirus
Karate school using mist machine amid coronavirus outbreak
Jeopardy! contestants get stumped on 76ers question
Pa.'s 1st breast milk dispensary opens in Lehigh Valley
More TOP STORIES News