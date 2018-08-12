HEALTHCHECK

Segmented, colored plates help children to eat more vegetables

Segmented, colored plates help children to eat more vegetables. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 12, 2018.

It's a struggle every parent knows all too well.

Getting your little one to eat their vegetables.

A new study published in the journal "JAMA Pediatrics" finds that using those segmented plates with pictures of recommended foods helps pre-schoolers to eat more vegetables.

More than 200 children, with an average age of three, were observed for nearly four years.

Researchers found that kids served themselves more vegetables using the segmented, pictured plates than those who were given plain white plates.

