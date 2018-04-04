SESAME PLACE

Sesame Place is 1st theme park designated as Certified Autism Center

Sesame Place designated as Certified Autism Center. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on April 2, 2018. (WPVI)

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Sesame Place is the first theme park in the world to receive a very important distinction.

The entire staff at the theme park in Langhorne, Bucks County has completed autism sensitivity and awareness training.

The completion designates Sesame Place as a Certified Autism Center.

"As the first theme park in the world to complete the training and become a CAC, Sesame Place is better equipped to offer families inclusive activities for children with autism and other special needs," Sesame Place park president Cathy Valeriano said in a statement.

The certification comes at the start of National Autism Awareness Month.

Sesame Place opens for its 38th season on April 28th.
Sesame street has a new resident - a little girl with bright orange hair. Through her, the show that's tackled everything from reading to race is teaching America about autism.



