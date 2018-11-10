Sesame seed could soon be added to allergens list

Sesame seed may soon be added to the list of allergens that must be listed on packaged food labels.The FDA is taking a major step toward adding the tiny seed with potentially huge health risks.Currently, sesame is occasionally listed as "natural flavors" or "spices."However, the agency wants to change that because although allergies to sesame are rare, they can be deadly.They affect about 300,000 Americans.Right now, only eight allergens are required on labels -- such as milk, eggs, fish, tree nuts and soybeans.------