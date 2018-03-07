HEALTH & FITNESS

Shoveling the right way: What to know before you grab the shovel

(Shutterstock)

Before you go out and try to shovel the snow, make sure you know the proper techniques.

Warm Up

Dr. Craig Rubenstein of Rothman Orthopedics at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital says you're less likely to get hurt if you warm up before shoveling, and then take it easy at the start.
"Tackle some easier spots, some lighter snow, don't fill up your shovel the first few times," said Rubenstein.

Bend Your Knees

If you can, push the snow rather than lift it. When you do shovel, don't bend from the waist - that puts the stress on your back.

"You really should be trying to bend your knees and use your legs and sort of just short motions to get it out of the way instead of trying to throw it way over to the side," said Rubenstein.

Don't Twist & Throw

Rubenstein says that twisting and throwing can put a lot of wear and tear on your shoulders.

"The farther your arms get away from your body, the more you use your shoulders and your rotator cuff," said Rubenstein.

Don't Overload The Shovel

A cubic foot of average snow weighs 15 pounds. Wet snow weighs even more.

Age Matters

If you are over age 55 or have a chronic medical condition, have someone else do the shoveling. But at any age, be sure to listen to your body.

"The key is not to overexert yourself," said Dr. Seth Podolsky, an emergency medicine specialist with the Cleveland Clinic. "If you ever feel any kind of chest discomfort, trouble breathing or general faintness, you want to stop what you're doing, take a rest, and if it continues call 911 and get seen in the nearest emergency department."

Have fun, Be Safe

Sledding and other snow activities can also lead to injuries, but check these pointers from Moss Rehab of Elkins Park, Pa. to keep winter fun.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckshovelingsnowstormweathersnowsurviving winter
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sound advice - and some off-the-wall tips - for keeping warm
Frostbite concerns in frigid temperatures
Calls for home heating repairs rise as temperatures drop
Important fire safety tips in winter weather
Cold weather tips for car owners
PWD tips for preventing frozen pipes
HEALTH & FITNESS
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
All you need is weights - Today's Fitness Tip
Are carrots good for you?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News