Today's Tip

Side leg lifts, taps, press - Today's Tip

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Side leg lifts, taps, press - Today's Tip

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Do you need to work your side booty? If so, Shoshana has the move just for you!

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:




Tricep dips with leg extension - Today's Tip

Plank hover tap - Today's Tip

Press with a leg lift - Today's Tip

Shoulder press bicycle combo - Today's Tip

Leg lifts & pulses - Today's Tip

Bicep curl & press - Today's Tip

The Skier- Today's Tip

Today's Tip: Get those arms burning


Squat & lift - Today's Tip
Deep lunge & kick - Today's Tip

Shoshana's favorite move - Today's Tip

Twist and crunch - Today's Tip

Bicep curl & oblique reach - Today's Tip

Fly and press - Today's Tip

Crossed-ankle forearm plank - Today's Tip

Squat and donkey kick - Today's Tip

Leg lifts and crunches - Today's Tip

Heel up leg lifts - Today's Tip

Crunches & leg lifts - Today's Tip

Leg lift, pulses, and crunch - Today's Tip

One-legged sliders - Today's Tip

L-shaped leg rotations - Today's Tip

Elevated plank with leg cross - Today's Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tipfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TODAY'S TIP
Tricep dips with leg extension - Today's Tip
Plank hover tap - Today's Tip
Press with a leg lift - Today's Tip
Shoulder press bicycle combo - Today's Tip
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in SW Philly identified as missing pregnant woman
Biden moving US COVID vaccine eligibility date to April 19: official
Police identify 25-year-old man fatally shot in Old City
Man shot, killed by police officer after stealing vehicle: Sources
Delaware expands vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+
Police: 2 people shot, suspect 'down' in MD
'Final Jeopardy' response surprises guest host Aaron Rodgers
Show More
New CDC guidance favors soap over disinfectants to stop COVID-19
Police chief: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy | LIVE
WATCH: 'One Shining Moment' recaps Baylor's run to championship
'American Idol' recap: Monday's performances
Congresswoman highlights threat spotted lanternflies pose to beer, wine industry
More TOP STORIES News