Signs warn of fireworks around veterans with PTSD

WOODHAVEN, Mich. -- A Michigan city is using a unique way to warn its citizens about the dangers of 4th of July fireworks around veterans suffering from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

WXYZ-TV reports the city of Woodhaven is handing out signs to veterans to display on their lawns so people think twice about lighting off fireworks on the 4th near their homes.

The holiday can be stressful to vets who suffer the effects of PTSD because of all the exploding fireworks.

City officials say they are not against fireworks and are planning to have a regular fireworks display.

They are asking that people who want to light off individual fireworks to be mindful of where they do it.
