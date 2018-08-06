HEALTH & FITNESS

Single-use plastics to be banned in Atlantic Co. parks

(Shutterstock)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Single-use plastic bags and straws are about to be banned within Atlantic County parks.

Signs will go up warning visitors of the ban, which goes into effect August 13, 2018.

Violators will be given a warning through August 2019.

After that, they will be handed fines of up to $500.

"Our goal is to be good environmental stewards in maintaining and protecting the more than 7,000 acres of county parks for the use and enjoyment of our residents and visitors now and for many years to come," County Executive Dennis Levinson said in a statement.

In supporting the ban, Levinson cited research suggesting the ocean will contain more plastic than fish by weight by 2050.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthnew jersey newsplastic bagsAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Today's Tip: Preventing Cancer
Research shows teen drivers take more risks with license
Study finds Americans strongly support medical marijuana
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Girl, 7, victim of murder-suicide in Manayunk
Philly officer shot in the face while serving warrant in Germantown
Feltonville body may be that of missing NYC woman
Officials ID woman killed in crash at center for disabled
Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh AG return to air
Train derailment sends rail cars tumbling down hillside
Sick rescue puppy stolen from Chester Co. pet store
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Driver crashes stolen SUV into SW Philadelphia home
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Today, Oppressive Humidity
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in New Mexico compound
Major donation for emergency services team at Musikfest
More News