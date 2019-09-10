Health & Fitness

Sixth vaping death announced, $160 million campaign to fight teen e-cig epidemic

Kansas has confirmed its first death related to lung disease linked to e-cigarettes.

It's the 6th confirmed or suspected death in the US. Health officials there say the person was over 50, with underlying health conditions.

Deaths have also been reported in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, California, and Oregon.

EMBED More News Videos

Teen's message: "I'm lucky to be alive. Just put down the vapes" Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 10pm on September 6, 2019.



The new death comes amid major new efforts to restrict access by teenagers to vaping products.

One effort comes from Bloomberg Philanthropies, which is putting $160 million dollars into banning flavored e-cigarettes, and getting makers to stop promoting them to children.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, founder of the group, says the FDA has failed to protect Americans from a risky product.

EMBED More News Videos

Broomall teen could be latest to develop mystery lung disease possibly linked to vaping. Walter Perez has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on September 2, 2019.



"They should not allow a product out there, and the law says they should not allow a product out there until they review it. but i think it's just an example of a company that knows a product is bad, but saleable," says Bloomberg.
"Its infuriating," notes Matthew Myers, president of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, adding, "because Juul and these products were introduced just as we were seeing record low levels of cigarette smoking."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also announced today that vape shops in the state will be required post health warnings.

More than 3 and a half million teens - about one in five high schoolers - use e-cigarettes. And 97% use flavored varieties.
Delaware health authorities are investigating three possible cases of vaping-related illnesses.

EMBED More News Videos

Delaware probes 3 possible cases of vape-related lung issues: as seen on Action News Mornings, September 10, 2019.



In Houston, Texas, a teen was hospitalized after passing out using a vape pen.

Student Ariel Scott was a witness.

"The girl had handed it to himn, he hit it, he passed out, and he would not wake up. Like he was not waking up. they tried to get him up, he wasn't waking up," said Scott.

No word yet on the boy's condition today.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthchecksmokingchildren's healthfdacdcvaping
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Acting Philly police commissioner apologizes for racially insensitive t-shirt
Souderton Area School District Contending With Ransomware Cyberattack
Dog found dead in cage in South Philadelphia
Flying tire smashes into woman's car on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Delaware Co. communities sending 20,000 lbs of donations to Bahamas 
World Suicide Prevention Day arrives as Penn mourns loss
Chasing My Cure: Local doctor searches for cure for his own rare disease
Show More
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
Witness: 'Naked man' vandalized cars in Northeast Philly
Death of man found in Jersey shore home investigated as a homicide
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
Couple says they were kicked out of Uber for being gay
More TOP STORIES News