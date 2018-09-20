HEALTH & FITNESS

Skin Haus opens in South Philly with facials, masks and more

By Hoodline
Looking for a new spot to meet all of your skin care needs? A new business is here to help. Called Skin Haus, the facial bar is located at 1238 South St. in South Philadelphia.

According to its website, the business offers "cost-effective and results-based treatments to transform, rejuvenate and nourish your skin." Thirty-minute maintenance or targeted 50-minute facial treatments are available.

Staffed with trained estheticians, Skin Haus gives new clients complimentary consultations to help customize the experience based on individual needs. Facials, masks, peels and non-invasive treatments are all on offer.

Skin Haus has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Emily L., who reviewed the new spot on Sep. 9, wrote, "I am so happy that I stumbled upon this new facial bar! Skin Haus is a great spot for those who are looking for quality service with a knowledgeable staff without the high prices of a spa."

Yelper Alyssa V. added, "As one of the first customers of this place I can say I really, really enjoyed it. The whole staff was amazing and seemed very appreciative of me coming in. The place is super cute and relaxing and in a nice area of Philly."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Skin Haus is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. from Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
